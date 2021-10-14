WORLD
US reportedly plans to resume Afghanistan evacuations before year’s end
President Joe Biden’s administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk past a US Air Force airplane that flew them to Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on August 29, 2021. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 14, 2021

The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
