WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh West Africa leader Abu Musab al Barnawi is dead – Nigeria army
Barnawi is the son of the founder of Nigeria’s Boko Haram militant group, which has been driving a crushing insurgency in northeast Nigeria since 2009.
Daesh West Africa leader Abu Musab al Barnawi is dead – Nigeria army
Security forces patrol in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria on March 3, 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 14, 2021

The leader of the Daesh West Africa Province group, Abu Musab al Barnawi, is dead, Nigeria's top military commander has said.

The group has not given any confirmation of Barnawi's death and Nigeria's army has claimed before to have killed the group's commanders only for them to reappear.

"I can authoritatively confirm to you that al Barnawi is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead," Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor told reporters.

He did not give details on how or when Barnawi had died.

Barnawi is the son of the founder of Nigeria's Boko Haram militant group which has been fighting a grinding insurgency in northeast Nigeria since 2009.

RECOMMENDED

The group's commander rose to prominence after splitting with Boko Haram in 2016 over differences with its commander Abubakar Shekau, who died earlier this year during infighting between the two factions.

Since Shekau's death, security sources say, Barnawi had consolidated the group's control in Nigeria's northeast and the Lake Chad region but pockets of Boko Haram loyalists have been fighting back.

More than 40,000 people have died in Nigeria's conflict and around two million more people have been displaced from their homes by the violence.

READ MORE:Turkey helped Iraq capture slain Daesh leader Baghdadi's deputy – report

READ MORE:Turkey captures most wanted Daesh terrorist

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat