From Berlin to Salt Lake City, everywhere Bosnians settle there is a restaurant or café inevitably named Stari Most - the Old Bridge. That bridge, of course, is Bosnia’s most photogenic as well as symbolic monument, the famous high-arched humpbacked bridge of Mostar, linking Muslim and Christian halves of the city; east with west - the bridge which gives its name to Mostar itself.

From Sarajevo to Mostar it is about 135 kilometres.

The train to Mostar is an ancient communist-era clunker with no air-conditioning and grimy windows looking out at the ever-changing hills of Bosnia and waving children.

Upon getting off the train in Mostar the changed climate hits you immediately. While Sarajevo to the north is nestled in lush green hills, well-watered, fruit orchards everywhere, essentially Central European in aspect, Mostar, however, is hot, dry and stony. One senses the Mediterranean is not far now. It is the only place in Bosnia where honey-sweet yellow figs grow.

Mostar is evenly divided between Muslims, in the east and Catholics (Croatians) in the West. The river Neretva separates the two; the Old Bridge unites the two.

Croatians from the north tend to look down on Croatians from Dalmatia, and the Dalmatians look down upon the Croatian Herzegovinans, hot-headed, tainted by the Balkan touch. The Croatian Herzegovinans in turn look down on the Muslims. It’s been 25 years since the war between Croats and Muslims, but there are still a lot of simmering unresolved conflicts, which periodically erupt into incidents.

﻿Tito’s Brotherhood and Unity was the glue that kept the people of Yugoslavia from going at each other’s throats.

Before the war, Mostar’s population hovered around 130,000, with Croats and Muslims in the majority, followed by Serbs – there had also been Jews right up until World War II – all living in relative harmony. However, after the Bosnian War, the population dwindled to a mere thirty thousand, a deep chasm running through the city’s ethnic landscape with the city’s symbol of ethnic rapport, the Old Bridge, commissioned by the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, overseen by the architect Mimar Sinan, and built by his student Mimar Hayreddin, destroyed utterly.

The bridge was reconstructed in 2004 with much fanfare. Several EU nations as well as Turkey funded its construction. Today it spans the Neretva with a single arch, 17.85 meters high and 27.34 meters wide, and is perhaps Bosnia’s most iconic tourist attraction, drawing sightseers from Dubrovnik and the Dalmatian coast, and shunting them north to Sarajevo.

Blagaj

Not far from Mostar is the town of Blagaj, famous for its tekke or Sufi lodge spectacularly set in the face of a cliff out of which issues the Buna river, a tributary to the Neretva.

To get there you have to drive through the Muslim part of town, which was hardest hit in the war and least renovated since the end, past bullet-riddled war ruins pasted with green fringed Islamic obit notices. Then there are vineyards, scrubby hills, sheep grazing in a soccer field.

After forty minutes we arrived in Blagaj. As I was let off in front of a shady café with the Bosnian coat of arms in the window, the sound of cicadas filled the air and a guy driving by shirtless with flip-flops on a moped.

There was a small grocery shop, a sportska kladionica betting shop, and next to it a poster advertising hadj trips to Mecca. Inside a café, a toothless old gibber with a yellow, tobacco-stained walrus moustache ate ice cream while his pal drank Turkish coffee. The main street was lined with low houses with slate roofs, some fallen-in. Dipping down to the river, I found a campsite, erected my tent and set off for the tekke.

Under cliffs rising up hundreds of meters to the fortress of Stjepangrad, out of which flows the river Buna – the site of the tekka has long been a mystical place, even in pagan times.

In 1470 the Bektashi Janinissaries built the tekke, a two-story, white-washed wood and plaster structure, constructed in the Turkish style with overhanging eaves and a slate roof. Inside is a tomb with a green turban tied to its post, said to be one of twelve resting places of the remains of Sari Saltuk.

“To write the history of the Balkans and southeast Europe at the time of the Ottoman conquest is not possible without taking into consideration the role and impact of Sari-Saltuk on political, military, economic and legal circumstances,” writes an author.

During Ottoman times the semi-mythical life of Sari Salturk was sung by bards and passed down from mouth to mouth till finally in 1480 it was set forth in the Saltukname, an epic, 1,236 page, three-volume work on the life of the Sufi saint written by Abul Khayr Rumi.

The details of Sari Saltuk are difficult to fix down, mixed as they are with the life history of other gazi (warriors) and evlija (saints). There were many folk legends surrounding Sari Saltuk, places in his biography where biographical fact merges with the mythical. Some details are plainly fairytales. For instance, Sari Saltuk is described as having miraculous powers such as being able to travel long distances in the blink of an eye. He was seen as being invincible, assisted by djinns and angels in his fights against infidels, tyrants, witches, monsters.

Sari Saltuk appears, furthermore, to have been capable of performing miracles, and is reported to have struggled against witches and giants, and other supernatural beings like a seven-headed dragon, sometimes alongside other heroes of an epic legend like Osman Gazi, Orhan Gazi and Nasreddin Hoca. There are winged horses, trees and animals that speak. Sari Saltuk once had dealings with a nation that had eyes on the top of their heads.

Upon his death, in keeping with his almost invincible nature, he was first poisoned and then stabbed, but didn’t exhale his last breath before he killed his murderer outright.

What we know to be fact is that Sari Saltuk was an orphan, who lost his father when he was three years old. We also know that he hailed from central Anatolia and, and came to Iznik, Uskudar in Istanbul, after which he moved to Dobrudzha in Bulgaria. The Ottoman travel writer Evliya Celebi states that his real name was Muhammad Buhari.

Sari Saltuk was tied to the Seljuk sultans, though he harboured no political aspirations. As a dervish, who played an influential role in Seljuk society, he was affiliated with the Bektashi Sufi tariqat and is said to have been a disciple of Haji Bektash Veli, who supposedly sent him to Rumelia – the Ottoman name for the Balkans – establishing a base at Dobrudzha in Bulgaria.