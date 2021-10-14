Turkey has reiterated the importance of government inclusiveness for Afghanistan's unity, a top Turkish official said after meeting with a high-level delegation from Afghanistan's acting government in Ankara.

Turkey repeated its advice to the visiting Taliban delegation on girls' education and women's employment in business life, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference following a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Ankara.

Muttaqi led a Taliban delegation for an official visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral issues as well as cooperation on the future of Afghanistan.

The Taliban officials have pledged to provide the utmost support to Afghan refugees who want to return to the country from Turkey, added Cavusoglu.

He also underlined that the Taliban delegation conveyed requests to Turkey during the meeting, especially on humanitarian aid and continued investment in Afghanistan.

Last month, Cavusoglu said Turkey has contributed to stabilisation and development efforts in Afghanistan, including on the education of girls and empowerment of women since the 1920s, adding that Ankara continues providing humanitarian aid through the Turkish Red Crescent.

The Afghan delegation's visit comes after Taliban leaders held a series of meetings with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Doha, the Qatari capital, this week.

