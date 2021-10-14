A Japanese court is hearing from five people who say they were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea but, instead, suffered from human rights violations.

They want the country and its leader Kim Jong Un to compensate them, demanding $900,000 (100 million yen) each during Thursday's court hearing.

They have accused Pyongyang of "deceiving plaintiffs by false advertising to relocate to North Korea", where "the enjoyment of human rights was generally impossible".

The hearing on Thursday became possible after the Tokyo District Court in August agreed to summon Kim Jong-un to speak, according to Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

They are not expecting Kim to appear or to compensate them if the court orders it, but Fukuda hopes the case can set a precedent for negotiations between Japan and North Korea on seeking the North’s responsibility and normalising diplomatic ties.

The court case was brought in 2018 by five participants who ultimately defected back to Japan – four ethnic Koreans and a Japanese woman who joined the program with her Korean husband and their daughter.

Part of the defectors' complaint concerns separation from their families still trapped in the isolated country.

"I don't know what happened to my family. Maybe the coronavirus has hit them, maybe some of them have died of hunger," Eiko Kawasaki, one of the five plaintiffs, said last month.