An Israeli air attack targeted the area of Palmyra in Syria, the Syrian regime-owned media said, killing at least one Syrian soldier and wounding three others.

Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" south of Palmyra in Homs province, the regime media reported early on Thursday.

The report quoted an unidentified military official as saying the strike occurred shortly before midnight and targeted a telecommunications tower and some posts around it, only causing material damage.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes hit an airbase known as T4, adding that Iran-backed militiamen based in it were targeted.

No further details were mentioned.

