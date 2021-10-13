Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police have busted an Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey, security sources said.

The eight-member network that included two Iranian agents were caught in a joint operation conducted by MIT and police on September 24.

The Iranian intelligence officers were found to be trying to create a network with a budget of $30,000 in Turkey’s Van province to abduct a former Iranian soldier, identified only by the initials MA, to Iran.

The members of the network, who were followed closely by MIT, were ordered by Iranian Intelligence officers to offer MA’s wife $10,000 to help them in abduction.