In September, the European Union Commission added Turkey to the unit that catered to the Middle East and North African (MENA) countries, and changed its name to "Neighborhood South and Turkey".

The EU Commission said that it was a structural change initiated by the NEAR directorate that focuses on the enlargement process of the EU and neighbourhood policies.

According to Ana Pisonero, the NEAR spokesperson, such changes are made by considering the workload, efficiency and coherence of internal organization.

''There is no change in policy vis a vis Turkey. EU leaders have made very clear the parameters for taking forward a positive agenda for Turkey,'' Pisonero told TRT World while signing that it is an institutional step rather than a political one.

However, Turkey reacted to this development at the highest level, believing that it is an effort to put relations with Turkey into a different mould as the EU Commission is making a distinction among the candidate countries on the enlargement process.

Previously, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi signalled on preparing a step towards this direction. Turkey, on the other hand, repeatedly warned that such a step would have negative consequences, suggesting a review of this decision.

The issue was also brought up to the diplomatic table during Varhelyi's visit to Turkey on September 6-7.

In 2019, Turkey was involved in the "Strategy and Turkey" unit of the organizational chart of the NEAR General Directorate and separated from Neighbourhood South that includes countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia and Palestine.

Now for some, this new step is a practical reflection of the 2020 EU Enlargement report which states that ''Turkey has been moving further away from the European Union.''

The EU's approach extends to the decision of suspending Turkey's accession process which was driven by the Eastern Mediterranean row and eventually, resulted in shifting Turkey to the MENA unit.

''Turkey is a candidate country but you are aware of the Council’s position that accession negotiations have effectively come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing,'' said Pisonero.

According to Prof Dr Nursin Guney, academic at Nisantasi University, the Union at this stage does not consider Turkey-EU relations from the perspective of membership and even pretends that the accession process does not exist.

''The Union's main concern is to resolve the refugee crisis within the framework of Eastern Mediterranean and counter-terrorism efforts in the scope of its existing relations with Turkey,'' Guney told TRT World.

At this point, the dynamics and reason for this decision become essential factors to shed light on where the EU places its relations with Turkey.

What is happening behind the scenes?

According to Prof. Dr Visne Korkmaz, an academician at Nisantasi University, the EU's strategy to put the Western Balkans in a privileged position may have been influential in the Commission's action.

''Turkey's shift from the Western Balkans to another unit has a history that goes back to 2019,'' she told TRT World, stating that it should be observed together with how the EU perceives the geopolitical developments.

The Western Balkans has been a region of a power struggle for some time. Here, Russia and the US have their own means of engagement while the EU's strength, determination and financial capacity are not enough to prevent or balance these powers.

Additionally, Turkey is a significant actor with its own means of engagement in the region.

''The most effective carrot that the EU can offer to the Western Balkans in the face of all these influential actors is the membership to the EU,'' said Korkmaz.

''On the other hand, the most powerful tenet of Turkey-Western Balkans relations is the cooperation and human resources that Turkey offers to the Western Balkans in the process of joining Western institutions,'' she added while emphasizing that Turkey's NATO membership and the EU candidate status both have benefits in this respect.

Thus, the EU's concern over Western Balkan countries drifting away from membership paves the way for taking such decisions to reduce other countries' influence over the region. The shifting of Turkey to another unit from the Western Balkans is one example in this regard.