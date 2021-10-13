A day after Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, children in schools across the country sang and cheered during morning assemblies to the tune of the national anthem.

It was a moment of pride for an economically weak nation that grappled with harsh US sanctions and arms-control barriers.

Earlier that month, archrival India carried out a set of nuclear detonations. That Pakistan was able to respond quickly meant it had acquired the technology even as global powers tried to stop it.

Towns and cities were decked with Pakistani flags to celebrate the occasion.

Along with the pictures of then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, one prominent figure being hailed for the successful tests was Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, famously known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

AQ Khan, as he’s popularly known, passed away on October 10 due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 85. Tens of thousands of mourners attended his funeral. Much to everyone's dismay, Prime Minister Imran Khan was not among them.

While in Pakistan he’s regarded as a hero, internationally he is seen as a peddler of nuclear technology to so-called rogue regimes.

AQ Khan sat on top of the world's largest known nuclear proliferation network that sold key bomb-making components to Iran, Libya and North Korea.

“AQ Khan is like Michael Jackson in some ways,” says Feroz Khan, a lecturer at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, and author of the book, Eating Grass: The Making of the Pakistani Bomb.

“People remember Jackson as one of the best pop singers. But many would remember him as the person dangling a baby from the balcony."

“Just like that, AQ Khan dangled the Pakistani bomb,” he tells TRT World.

No bomb without AQ Khan

On February 4, 2004, Pakistanis and others around the world watched in shock as AQ Khan confessed on live television that he illegally supplied nuclear weapons technology to other countries.

That was a steep fall from grace moment for someone who was venerated as a saviour of Pakistan, the face of its nuclear programme.

AQ Khan played a crucial role in helping build gas centrifuges to enrich uranium, which becomes the fissile material for nuclear weapons.

But over the years efforts were made to diminish his role as the Pakistani state distanced itself from the scientist and his illicit activities.

“I have simply no doubt that there would not have been any bomb without AQ Khan,” says Hassan Abbas, a professor at National Defence University, Washington. He’s also the author of the book Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A story of Defiance, Deterrence and Deviance.

“The Pakistani government, the army — they all tried to nullify his achievements. They wanted the world to know he was not a big deal.”

Involvement of one of the top officials responsible for the nuclear programme in proliferation activity would have inevitably raised the possibility of involvement of others at the highest level, Abbas tells TRT World .

Getting the blueprints

How AQ Khan was able to get hold of perhaps the most sophisticated technology of its time — design for modern centrifuges — is still the stuff of legend.

In the early 1970s, he was working in the Netherlands for a consultancy that did work on gas centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

As a metallurgist with a doctorate in copper metallurgy from Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, his expertise brought him in close contact with those developing centrifuges in a plant in Almelo. That facility was run by URENCO Group, a nuclear fuel supplier.

Fluent in English, French and German, his managers would often ask him to translate German reports on centrifuge technologies. The importance of the sketches and details he saw didn’t miss his attention.

Months after India conducted its first nuclear test in August, 1974, AQ Khan reached out to the Pakistani government, offering his help in building high-speed centrifuges that can make weapons-grade highly enriched uranium (HEU).

The first letter he wrote to then-Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was not taken seriously. Pakistani officials thought he was a nutcase. But AQ Khan persisted and finally, in late 1974, met Bhutto in Pakistan.

Soon after, he moved to Pakistan along with his wife, kids and photocopies, designs and notes on critical centrifuge components.