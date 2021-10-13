What looked like a boring logistical decision to transit Russian natural gas fueled a fierce diplomatic spat between Ukraine and Hungary.

Moreover, the new transit scheme may herald yet another “gas war” that could literally freeze tens of millions of Ukrainians and irreparably damage their nation’s already-troubled economy next to Europe’s hottest armed conflict.

The spat’s premise sounds technical and uninspiring.

On September 27, Hungary and Gazprom, Russia’s natural gas giant, inked a deal to extend the supply of Russian natural gas until 2036, the year Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recently “nullified” presidential term limits expire.

The “blue fuel” will not flow to Hungary via Ukraine the way it had when Budapest was the USSR’s obedient satellite.

For decades, most of the gas from northern Siberian fields went to Europe via what is now independent Ukraine despite the Cold War’s trials and tribulations.

After the 1991 Soviet collapse, the annual transit reached 80 billion cubic meters (2.8 trillion cubic feet), or about four-fifths of all Europe-bound gas.

The transit fees of up to 3 billion a year helped keep Kyiv afloat amid the crises that included two anti-Russian revolutions, Crimea’s 2014 annexation and the Kremlin’s backing of pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine’s southeast.

Their conflict with Kyiv has become Europe’s hottest conflict that claimed more than 13,000 lives.

But Gazprom, the Kremlin-run gas monopoly, has for years lambasted Ukraine’s non-payment of bills and alleged theft of gas.

The disputes caused two “gas wars” that disrupted the European supply in the winters of 2006 and 2009. The “wars” hurt Gazprom’s reputation, triggered a panic in the EU – and Brussel’s efforts to find other energy sources such as liquefied gas from Qatar, the US and Nigeria.

And Moscow decided to build alternative pipelines that reach Europe via the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.

As of October 1, the gas is arriving in Hungary via these pipelines.

'Bankruptcies are just a matter of time'

Kyiv understands that the move could be Moscow’s first step to completely shut off the transit, and its response was indignant.

“We consider this [deal] an exclusively political, economically ungrounded decision made to appease the Kremlin and hurt Ukraine's interests and the Ukrainian-Hungarian ties,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said hours after the transit deal was announced.

“The Kremlin is doing this on purpose. This is not sabre-rattling, this is an apparent use of gas as a weapon," Yuri Vitrenko, who heads the state-controlled Naftogaz energy company, said four days later.

He called on Germany and the US to sanction Gazprom in accordance with the accord Berlin and Washington struck in July to respond to Moscow’s attempts to use natural gas as a political cudgel against Ukraine and other Eastern European nations.

The deal preceded the completion of Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion pipeline that takes Russian gas directly to Germany via the Baltic seabed – as Berlin is phasing out nuclear energy and coal.

In response to Ukraine’s demarche and demands, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Kyiv of “violating our sovereignty,” and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin’s longtime ally, simply urged Kyiv to “agree with the Russians.”

Budapest and Kyiv have already been at odds over what Orban called “mistreatment” of ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine. He threatened to block Ukraine’s drive to join the EU and NATO.