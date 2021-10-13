Turkey has said it will "do what is necessary for its security" after a rise in cross-border attacks by the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Turkey's capital Ankara with Denis Moncada Colindres, the minister of foreign affairs of Nicaragua.

“Turkey will do whatever it takes to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria,” Cavusoglu said, referring to the PKK/ YPG terror group, which repeatedly targets Turkish forces in the region.

Turkey said police in northern Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

On Monday, shells believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area further east exploded in two areas of Karkamis in southern Turkey, Ankara said.

Cavusoglu said the United States and Russia had not kept their promises to ensure YPG's withdrawal from the Syrian border area.

"In the latest attacks ... both Russia and the US have a responsibility as they did not keep their promises," Cavusoglu said. "Since they are not keeping their promises, we will do what is necessary for our security," he said.

Ankara, following military operations in Syria, reached agreements with Moscow and Washington who said they would push terror elements 30 km back into the south, away from the Turkish border, he added.

