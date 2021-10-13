Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon has surged since Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took office and the losses amount to a crime against humanity as climate change strengthens, an environmental non-profit has charged.

Austria-based AllRise filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, accusing the far-right leader of "facilitating and accelerating" Amazon losses with policies that encourage deforestation, land grabbing, and illegal mining.

"Jair Bolsonaro is fuelling the mass destruction of the Amazon with his eyes wide open and in full knowledge of the consequences," said the group's founder Johannes Wesemann in a statement.

Bolsonaro's office did not reply to a request for comment.

Series of charges against Bolsonaro

The filing is just the latest in a series of charges made against Bolsonaro at the ICC since he took power in 2019, though it is the first to link Amazon destruction to climate crisis and expected health impacts as a result of warming, AllRise said.

Other complaints criticised Bolsonaro for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, where 600,000 have died, and his policies affecting indigenous peoples.

The ICC could take years to decide if it will investigate the new complaint, legal experts said.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Brazilian Climate Observatory, which supported the filing, said the complaint is unlikely to change how Bolsonaro governs but might help push action by other key decision makers, from Brazil's courts to companies investing in the country.

It could also weaken Bolsonaro's international standing ahead of next month's UN COP26 climate talks, where Brazil is expected to try to show it can fight climate crisis while remaining an expanding agricultural powerhouse, he said.