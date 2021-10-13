A group of anonymous Google and Amazon workers has called on the leaders of both companies "to pull out of Project Nimbus and cut all ties with the Israeli military", according to an open letter published in the British newspaper TheGuardian.

Project Nimbus is an Israeli effort to build its own local cloud storage servers.

"Our employers signed a contract called Project Nimbus to sell dangerous technology to the Israeli military and government," the letter said on Tuesday.

"The technology our companies have contracted to build will make the systematic discrimination and displacement carried out by the Israeli military and government even crueler and deadlier for Palestinians."

Both Google and Amazon won the bid to set up and operate the "massive state tender" that sees an investment of more than $1.2 billion.

In the letter, the "employees of conscience," said they are from diverse backgrounds and they believe "technology we build should work to serve and uplift people everywhere, including all of our users. As workers who keep these companies running, we are morally obligated to speak out against violations of these core values."