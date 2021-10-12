Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has slammed a ruling by the UN's top court to hand Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean following a bitter row between the two countries.

Kenyatta said on Tuesday his government "rejects in totality and does not recognise the findings in the decision" by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) based in The Hague, which gave Nairobi only a small slice of the disputed tract of the sea off the East African coast.

With Kenya refusing to recognise the "biased" court's authority, all eyes will be on what Nairobi does next in one of the world's most troubled regions.

Somalia hails ICJ ruling

In a televised speech following the ruling, Somalia's Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is widely known as Farmajo, urged Nairobi to "see the decision of the court as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship of the two countries".

But Kenyatta said in a statement that the ruling amounted to "a zero-sum game, which will strain the relations between the two countries".

"It will also reverse the social, political and economic gains; and potentially aggravate the peace and security situation in the fragile Horn of Africa Region," he added, reiterating Nairobi's support for a negotiated settlement instead.

READ MORE:Top UN court backs Somalia in sea border dispute with Kenya

ICJ rules in Somalia's favour