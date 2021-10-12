On the eve of Iraq’s elections, Asaib Ahl al-Haq put up banners and posters across Baghdad, which was once the staging point of US military operations in the country.

The picture depicted on the posters showed blood-red tents - a scene representing the 7th century martyrdom of Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson - surrounding the US Congress building in Washington.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, an Iran-backed Shia militia, operates under Hashd al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces), an umbrella organisaton of armed groups supported by Tehran.

But the Sunday election did not go well for Hashd al Shaabi and its allied political parties such as the Fatah Alliance, which lost significant number of seats mainly because people no longer find any appeal in its militant message.

For months before the elections, Iraqis had protested against corrupt politicians and Iran, a country they blame for much of their troubles.

Even though the election turnout was low, the voters have made more than obvious that they don’t want outside interference, especially if it means formation of an incompetent government.

The success of Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr’s party in winning the single largest share of parliamentary seats is indicative of that frustration, experts say.

Anti-Iran politician Sadr has emerged as a champion of Iraq’s middle and lower classes in recent years.

“Surprisingly, pro-Iranian factions have appeared to lose a lot of ground,” says Mehmet Alaca, an expert on Iran’s Shia proxies in the Middle East.

Among the Iranian-aligned political parties, the Fatah Alliance lost nearly two thirds of its seats in the parliament, down to 14 from 48, according to preliminary results. “This is really a disastrous result for them,” Alaca says.

For many years after the US invasion in 2003, Baghdad was scarred by bloody violence, which included relentless suicide bombings and armed attacks.

But for Alaca, who monitored the recent election as an observer, the city was uncharacteristically calm.

“Baghdad was silent. Incredibly quiet,” Alaca tells TRT World.

But Baghdad’s calmness has unnerved Tehran. Iran’s powerful Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, arrived in the Iraqi capital on Monday, triggering speculation that his visit at this juncture is more for political reasons than any military purpose.

“Some people believe that the delay in the official announcement of the election results is because of Qaani,” says Alaca.

“Even Sadr tweeted saying that there is both internal and external interference to the vote counting and announcement process. He has urged the election commission to announce the results immediately.”

Sadr’s Iraqi nationalism

Sadr, the son of a prominent Iraqi Shia scholar, has long used Iraqi nationalism to shape his political aspirations.

“We even saw him wearing a traditional Iraqi dress before the election,” Alaca says, referring to an ankle-length dress, which is accompanied with a keffiyeh. That’s significant as Sadr is almost always seen in public cloaked in a black gown and turban, the attire of a Shia scholar.