For some time, the 35-year-old Sebastian Kurz was one of Europe's shooting stars. The youngest chancellor in the world and celebrated by Newsweek as a "Wunderkind," Kurz was hailed as a hero by German news media and conservative politicians.

But as quickly as he rose, he fell. At least for the time being.

Two years ago, Kurz ended his cooperation with the former leader of Austria's far-right FPO and Vice-Chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache. The government was subsequently dissolved over a major scandal known as the Ibiza Gate Scandal.

Back then, Strache had to resign from both posts after a video was revealed showing him appearing to offer public contracts in return for campaign help from a fake Russian backer.

But while Strache had to resign in the wake of the Ibiza Gate Scandal merely for his intention to buy up the biggest tabloid to strengthen his party, the current crisis is even more fundamental.

In contrast to the wishful thinking of FPO-Strache, Kurz and his closest confidants seem to have turned precisely those fantasies into a reality that almost made Strache a political persona non grata. At least, that is the view of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA), which, on the basis of a concrete suspicion, has named Kurz and some of his closest associates as defendants on suspicion of embezzlement, corruption and breach of trust.

Several offices were raided by the WKStA, which is investigating the chancellor and nine other individuals and three organisations, including Kurz's governing party, the Austrian People's Party (OVP).

The fragile position of Kurz

While Kurz has not been willing to show any remorse for the first few days, he has now vacated his executive chair on Saturday evening after investigative journalists from the weekly investigative magazine Falter exposed conversations in which Kurz and his close circles expressed themselves in the most condescending and insulting manner toward former party leaders whom they pushed from power to take complete control over the party.

In fact, when Kurz took over the party in 2017, he seized all power by changing the party's constitution. The OVP was at a low in the polls.

Today, if the suspicion is true, we know that some of these polls were reworked by Kurz's power circle, apparently in exchange for millions in media funding from the Ministry of Finance.