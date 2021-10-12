Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed the creation of a working group on Afghanistan under the G20, noting that Turkey is ready to lead the working group.

"Ensuring security and stability in Afghanistan as soon as possible is of critical importance not only at the regional but also at the international level," Erdogan said , speaking at the G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan, joining via video conference from Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Tuesday.

He underlined that regardless of the political process, there is a need to show strong solidarity with the Afghan people due to the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country.

"This is a global issue and we need to adopt a global vision within G20. I believe we need to establish a working group to tackle these issues," said Erdogan.

"The international community does not have the luxury of turning its back on the Afghan people and leaving this country to its own fate," he added.

Solidarity with Afghans

Erdogan stressed that Turkey will continue to fulfil its "duty of brotherhood" for the Afghan people in these difficult days.

On the eve of the Taliban’s capture of Kabul on August 15, the Afghan president and other top officials left the country. The group has formed an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

World powers have called on the group to form an inclusive government that is representative of the country's ethnic diversity.