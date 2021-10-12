At the beginning of the 1980s, Turkey made a decision to purchase a total of 160 F-16s, the Fighting Falcons, the history of which dates back to 1974. In February 1983, Major General Sadi Kaban, Colonel Zubeyir Batur, and Major Okan Oncel went to the US to try out the F-16, F-18, and F-20.

Following long negotiations, terms that the purchased aircrafts would be produced in Turkey were agreed upon by the US during the undersigning of the contract. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) were established in collaboration with the Turkey–US partnership and became the joint manufacturers of the F-16 aircraft.

The first eight aircrafts were produced in Fort Worth and delivered to Turkey in 1987. As part of the production, 152 F-16s were assembled in Turkey and entered into the inventory of the Turkish Air Force, where they remained until 1994.

The 1991 Gulf War was another turning point for NATO member Turkey on the F-16 project. After this period, a new F-16 project called "Oncel II" was initiated, and the contract was signed to manufacture 80 more F-16s with the new generation Block 50 configuration at TAI facilities.

For this project, Turkey succeeded in producing F-16s at a rate of 80 percent of domestic materials, and the second phase was completed with the last aircraft joining the inventory in 2000.

Turkey did not manufacture F-16s only for itself within this period. The manufacturing of 46 F-16 aircrafts, purchased by Egypt from the US, took place in Turkey.

It will be beneficial to underline an important piece of information here: Turkey manufactured a total of 278 F-16s, including 46 for Egypt, over the period of 12 years. While 29 of these aircraft were deemed "free of error," three were recorded as being in an "excellent" condition.

The aviation researchers who have been following this subject closely stated, "An aircraft with a free-of-error condition is a qualification that can be obtained by not encountering any faults during the tests carried out before the delivery to the Turkish Air Force. The excellent aircraft is used for the test flights of TAI, the Turkish Air Force, and also the US Air Force, for an aircraft that does not have even the slightest fault."

Based on the fact that only nine of the 3,000 plus F-16 aircrafts in the world are considered "excellent," it can be understood more clearly what kind of success Turkey has achieved in the production of F-16s.

According to the 2020 World Air Forces report, there are 245 airplanes in the Turkish Air Forces' inventory. The total number of aircraft entered into service is 270, but we can say that there are only 245 F-16 fighter jets currently in service due to accidents and defects. It is expected that a large number of aircraft will be grounded permanently by 2030.

On September 30, I learned that Ankara sent a letter of request (LOR) to the Pentagon for 40 F-16 Block-70s and the modernisation of 80 additional F-16s through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Channel. The forwarding of this letter following President Erdogan’s CBS interview on September 26 was not a coincidence.

President Erdogan’s statement at the time is very much worth a reminder: ''The defense systems are different, air forces are different. Because in terms of air force capabilities, my question is that there is any guarantee that the US...will continue to sustain the production of F-16s. Since there will be no such guarantee, it is obvious that we will have to take very different steps."