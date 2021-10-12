The UN's top court has awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Tuesday there was "no agreed maritime boundary" and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 sq km (38,000-square mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

The ruling is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers.

Kenya last week said it would not recognise the court's judgment, alleging that the judicial process had “obvious and inherent bias.”

Its statement acknowledged that the judgment would have “profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond,” while urging Kenyans to remain calm.

ICJ draws new borders

The court rejected Kenya’s claim of the maritime boundary it sought, saying Kenya had not consistently maintained it. The court instead leaned closer to Somalia’s claim of a straight line into the Indian Ocean from their border.

But the court rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that some of Kenya’s maritime activities had violated its sovereignty.

Somalia filed the ICJ case over the countries’ maritime boundary in 2014, contributing to their strained relations.

A full bench of 15 judges led by Donoghue handed down the verdict at the Peace Palace in The Hague on Tuesday.