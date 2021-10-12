At least 15 people have died during unseasonably heavy rain and flooding in north China's Shanxi province and nine people lost their lives in the Philippines after severe tropical storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the country's most populous Luzon island, officials have said.

At least 60 coal mines in the province – one of China's top coal-producing regions – had temporarily closed due to the floods, but now all but four have returned to normal operation, local emergency management official Wang Qirui said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The flooding hit the coal-rich landlocked region during a nationwide energy crunch, and after record floods killed more than 300 people in central Henan province in July.

Wang said around 19,000 buildings were destroyed by the extreme weather, with 18,000 others "seriously damaged".

"Fifteen people died due to the disaster, and three people remain missing," he added.

At least 1.75 million residents across the province have been affected by the floods, with 120,000 safely evacuated, according to Wang.

Nine dead in Philippines storm

At least nine people have been killed and 11 others missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said.

Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon on Monday as it swept across the archipelago nation towards the South China Sea.

Four people were killed in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the coastal province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said.