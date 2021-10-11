President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has run out of patience after the latest deadly attack on its police force in northern Syria and violent activities targeting the country’s territories.

Erdogan’s comments came at a news conference on Monday following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

"We have no patience left in some areas that are a source of terror attacks aimed at our country from Syria," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Ankara is determined to eliminate threats emanating from northern Syria, either itself or with the support of active local forces.

"We are determined to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria," he said in televised comments.

"We will take the necessary steps in Syria as soon as possible."

Two Turkish special operation police officers were killed and two others wounded in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone of northern Syria when the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, struck an armed vehicle with guided missile.