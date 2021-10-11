WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in YPG/PKK car bomb attack at market in Syria's Afrin
At least three civilians were killed, and 10 others were injured in a car bombing by the YPG/PKK terror group in the Syrian city of Afrin early on Monday, Turkish officials said.
Several dead in YPG/PKK car bomb attack at market in Syria's Afrin
A boy sits near the site of a car bombing in Syria's northern city of Afrin, on October 11, 2021. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
October 11, 2021

At least three civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in a car bombing by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said.

The attack took place in the city of Afrin at around 0945 GMT (12:45 PM), according to a statement by the governor’s office of Turkey’s southern Hatay province that borders Syria.

The Hatay governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with local authorities, the statement said.

The bomb exploded in a market in the city of Afrin in Aleppo province. Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defence, rescuers who operate in opposition areas, said the death toll would likely rise.

The civil defence group said a woman was among those killed.

READ MORE: How does the PKK-YPG raise funds in Syria?

RECOMMENDED

Sporadic attacks

Afrin has been largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists since Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch in 2018, but the terror group still carries out sporadic attacks in the region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
Iran in ‘comprehensive war’ with US, Israel, Europe: Pezeshkian
EU backs Somalia’s unity after Israel's Somaliland recognition
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
Israeli army locks down villages in occupied West Bank after gunfire
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations