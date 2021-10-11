The German President Frank Walter Steinmeier along with the who's who of the Turkish German diaspora were in attendance, as was the Turkish Ambassador to Germany, at a festival which saw talks, speeches, photos exhibitions marking the achievements of Turkish Germans and even a few musical numbers.

After the Second World War, Germany had a serious shortage of blue-collar workers, as the hundreds of thousands of men who had been drafted into the military by the Nazi war machine had either died or been maimed.

Turkish 'guest workers' started arriving in Germany in the early sixties to help rebuild, a then, recently war-ravaged Germany - they staffed its many factories, helped fix the country's infrastructure – mainly blue-collar jobs.

From the time of post-war migration to this day, only around six percent of those employed in the public sector come from migrant communities. Germany has seen relatively slow progress in racial cohesion and equality when compared to other European countries, and Turkish Germans and other migrant communities have been forced to go into entrepreneurship as a means of earning a livelihood.

That's most of the 3 million people of Turkish migrant background – some estimates put the figure much higher around 7 million. Turks make up the largest ethnic minority in Germany, and recent studies suggest nearly 26 percent of Germans come from migrant backgrounds.

At the anniversary celebration, while many of the younger Turkish Germans were keen to extol their country of birth and brandish their German-ness, many of the older Turkish Germans were warier of the welcome which ran cold many years ago.

Among some of those honoured was a silver-haired Azize Tank, born 70 years ago in the capital of the ancient Ottoman Empire of Edirna, Azize is now a retired hard left German politician of Turkish origin. She is a sort of a matriarch to all Turkish Germans currently on the German political scene, a trailblazer – many Turkish German politicians owe a huge debt of gratitude to her for paving the way for them.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for Azize," says a sitting member of the Bundestag for the Social Democrat party, Orkan Ozlem.

"It's naturally a good feeling when people recognise my work, these are my prodigies, I have known their parents, and I get a warm feeling in my heart when I see that they can achieve whatever they work hard towards," says Azize.

Azize came to Germany almost 45 years ago to work in a porcelain factory in the state of Bavaria.