Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has been sworn the country's new chancellor following the resignation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz amid claims of corruption.

Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old once feted as a "whizz kid", said late on Saturday he was quitting the top job after being implicated in a corruption scandal.

Schallenberg, 52, was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen shortly after 1100 GMT on Monday.

Van der Bellen said the government now had the "great responsibility of restoring trust".

Kurz's centre-right Peop le's Party (OeVP) and their junior Green coalition partners are hoping to move on from the scandal and serve out the rest of their term until 2024.