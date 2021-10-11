WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
Iraqi forces captured a high ranking Daesh figure who served as deputy to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has announced.
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
A member of Iraqi security forces stands at the site of a car bomb at a police checkpoint on the road between Kirkuk and Salahuddin province, Iraq September 1, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
October 11, 2021

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the terror group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has said.

"While our heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said on Monday, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

RECOMMENDED

The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Daesh leaders it identified including Jasim.

READ MORE:Killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is just the start of the battle

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
Iran in ‘comprehensive war’ with US, Israel, Europe: Pezeshkian
EU backs Somalia’s unity after Israel's Somaliland recognition
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
Israeli army locks down villages in occupied West Bank after gunfire
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations