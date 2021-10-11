Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the terror group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has said.

"While our heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said on Monday, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.