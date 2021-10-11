The political movement of Iraq's influential Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr has said it retained the biggest share of seats in the country's parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout.

A Sadrist official who asked not to be named told AFP news agency that the movement has won around 73 of the parliament's 329 seats in Sunday's election.

"The people should celebrate this victory of the biggest bloc... without causing any inconvenience," Sadr, a former militia leader who opposes all foreign influence in Iraq, said in a televised address on Monday.

Sadrists held 54 seats, also the largest bloc, in the former parliament, and were considered the favourites in the election which occurred against widespread disillusionment about a political elite seen as inept and corrupt.

An electoral commission official confirmed that preliminary results from Sunday's poll showed the Sadrists "in the lead".

Although experts had expected the large blocs to preserve their dominance in the fragmented parliament, the lack of a clear majority will force them to negotiate alliances.

The election was moved forward from 2022 as a concession to an anti-government protest movement that has demanded deep reforms in the oil-rich yet poverty-stricken country.

Record low turnout

Preliminary turnout was just 41 percent, the electoral commission said –– below the modest 44.5 percent recorded in 2018.

Sunday's vote was held in response to mass protests in 2019 that demanded jobs, services, the removal of Iraq's ruling parties and an overhaul of the political system.

Security forces and militias killed hundreds of protesters in a brutal crackdown on the unrest.

The country has held five parliamentary elections since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein, but most ordinary Iraqis say their lives have not improved even during the relative peace since Daesh was defeated in 2017.

About 25 million eligible voters were called to choose from more than 3,200 candidates.

