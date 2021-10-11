The United Nations and Bangladesh have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border.

More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been moved to the Bhasan Char island by the government, and the UN said on Saturday that one of the key reasons to sign the agreement was to start serving that population.

Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in phases from the crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

The agreement came as a paradigm shift after the UN and humanitarian groups criticised the relocation, saying the 30-year-old island regularly submerged by monsoon rains was not fit for habitation.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has spent more than $112 million on development, adding sea walls, hospitals, schools and mosques, and insists it is no more a vulnerable area.READ MORE: Number of Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island tops 10,000

Thousands more to be relocated

After Saturday's agreement, authorities said another 81,000 refugees would be relocated to the island over next three months.

The agreement allows for close cooperation between the government and the UN on services and activities to benefit the island's residents. The UN also said it had discussions with Rohingya living in Cox's Bazar as well as those already living on Bhasan Char island, prior to signing of the agreement.