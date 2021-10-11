The United States has said the first face-to-face meeting between senior US and Taliban officials since the group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the US side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.

A State Department statement said on Sunday the US delegation in the weekend talks in Doha, Qatar, focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

It said the two sides also discussed US humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

"The discussions were candid and professional with the US delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," the statement said.

Ban on Afghan central bank reserves

On Saturday, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister told Al Jazeera that Taliban representatives asked the United States in the talks to lift a ban on Afghan central bank reserves.