The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban has said.

The statement came on Sunday at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the weekend meeting.

The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

The United States made it clear that the talks were in no way a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who swept into power August 15 after the US-allied government collapsed.

'We are able to tackle Daesh independently'

Taliban political spokesperson Suhail Shaheen also told The Associated Press that the movement's interim foreign minister assured the US during the talks that the Taliban are committed to seeing that Afghan soil is not used by militants to launch attacks against other countries.

On Saturday, however, the Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Daesh group in Afghanistan.

Daesh, an enemy of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including Friday's suicide bombing. Washington considers Daesh its greatest terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan.