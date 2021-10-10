An L-410 plane has crashed near a city in Tatarstan region, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.

Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.

The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.