Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb, has died at 85, state-run broadcaster PTV has reported.

The Pakistani atomic scientist, hailed as a national hero for making his country the world's first Islamic nuclear power but regarded by the West as a dangerous renegade responsible for smuggling technology to rogue states, died after being transferred to hospital with lung problems, PTV said on Sunday.

Khan had been admitted to the same hospital in August with Covid-19, it said.

After being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said in a tweet he was "deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan", who he had known personally since 1982.

"He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence and a grateful nation will never forget his services."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also condoled his death.