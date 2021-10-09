A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by militants in Mali in 2017 has been freed, according to a statement from Mali's presidential office.

The statement on the presidential Twitter account on Saturday paid tribute to the "courage and bravery" of Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, and carried photos of her taken after her release.

Her liberation had been the fruit of "four years and eight months of the combined effort of several intelligences services", it added.

In the official statement Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita assured the Malian people and the international community that "efforts are underway" to secure the release of all those still being held in Mali.

The archbishop of Bamako, Jean Zerbo, confirmed Narvaez's release, adding that she was "doing well".

"We prayed a lot for her release. I thank the Malian authorities and other good people who made this release possible," the archbishop said.

Her brother, Edgar Narvaez, also confirmed her release in a brief conversation with AFP.

"She is in good health, thank God. They sent me pictures and she looks well," he said.

A source close to the negotiations to release her told AFP she had not been ill-treated during her captivity and during that time she had learned the Quran.

"The negotiations lasted months, years," said the source, without giving further details.