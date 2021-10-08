Sierra Leone's president has signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, declaring the West African country had "exorcised horrors of a cruel past" after a long campaign to end capital punishment.

President Julius Maada Bio signed the abolition bill during a ceremony in the capital Freetown after lawmakers approved the text in July.

In a statement on Friday, the president denounced capital punishment as "inhumane."

"We today affirm our belief in the sanctity of life," he said.

Sierra Leone, which is still recovering after decades of civil war, had frequently come under fire from rights groups for keeping capital punishment on the books.

Deputy minister of justice Umaru Napoleon Koroma told AFP that Sierra Leone's first recorded execution dated from 1798, around a decade after Britain founded the colony for freed slaves in 1787.

Ninety-four people were living under a death sentence at the end of 2020, the minister added.

No execution has taken place in the country since 1998, however, and death sentences were often commuted.

After long resisting a formal ban on capital punishment, the government announced abolition plans in May. The parliament then voted in favour in July.

Under the new law, execution will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term for crimes such as murder or mutiny.

Sierra Leone joins a growing number of African countries that have outlawed the death penalty, with Chad abolishing the punishment last year.

The European Union's diplomatic service said in a statement that Sierra Leone's move "enhances the respect for human dignity in the country and reflects the growing trend in Africa and around the world to confine capital punishment to the history books.”

READ MORE:Clashes, arrests after Sierra Leone court unseats 10 opposition MPs