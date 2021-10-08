BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Deutsche Bank ‘gave Trump preferential treatment while he was in office’
The extension given to the former US president in repaying the loan was “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported, say American lawmakers.
Deutsche Bank ‘gave Trump preferential treatment while he was in office’
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, US, June 26, 2021. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
October 8, 2021

Germany's Deutsche Bank delayed a loan repayment that was due from former US President Donald Trump's company while he was still in office, according to recently released documents. 

Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington hotel, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from Deutsche.

In addition to the payment delay, the Trump Organisation also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. 

The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, that ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The documents from the committee, the first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel, show steep losses despite a brisk business while he was in office from lobbyists and businesses and Republican groups.

READ MORE: Trump to invoke executive privilege in January 6 House probe

RECOMMENDED

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by the president because the bank has substantial business in the US, the committee said in a letter. 

The letter was sent to General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel. The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organisation.

“The documents ... raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” the committee, overseen by Democrat Carolyn Maloney of New York, wrote in a news release.

Trump's company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since the fall of 2019 but has struggled to find buyers.

READ MORE: Facebook bans Trump account for at least two years

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes