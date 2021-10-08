Greek and Croatian security forces have carried out hundreds of illegal pushback operations at European Union external borders to prevent refugees from seeking asylum, according to a joint report prepared by the German media outletDer Spiegel and other media partners.

The report, by providing video footage, revealed how masked Croatian special forces thrash refugees and push them to Bosnia with batons.

At the same time, some other migrants were pushed by Greek forces into the Aegean Sea.

Speaking against these legal violations at the union borders, the responsible EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson commented on the issue for the first time.

Johansson said the report was "shocking" and deeply concerning. She said the research showed systematic violence by the member states at the external border of the EU and the situation needs to be investigated.

It is also "convincing evidence of the misuse of EU funds," Johansson said. She was due to meet with interior ministers of Croatia and Greece on Thursday October 8, 2021 - to urge them to "take the issue very seriously."

“The Commission strongly opposes any pushback practices, and has repeatedly emphasised that any such practices are illegal, and the national authorities have the responsibility to investigate any allegations, with a view to establishing the facts and to properly follow up on any wrongdoing,” a spokesman for the executive European Commission said.

"Violence and mistreatment of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees are unacceptable and need to be investigated," added the spokesman.

During the research, Der Spiegel and other media organisations received and evaluated hundreds of videos which show illegal and violent pushbacks by the mentioned EU member states.

Furthermore, the videos show how Croatian security forces picked up refugees with small vans and illegally brought them back to Bosnia across the border.