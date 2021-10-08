Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that some EU Treaty articles are “incompatible” with the country’s constitution, posing a major challenge to Brussels and the bloc’s legal foundation.

The decision, which rejects the supremacy of European Union treaties over national legislation, widens a rift between Warsaw and Brussels, which has accused Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PIS) party of undermining the rule of law and drifting away from democracy.

The two have been at loggerheads for years over Poland’s reforms of its judicial system. Critics have argued that the reforms - which have included an overhaul of the Constitutional Tribunal itself - have served to bring Poland’s courts under tighter political control. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party says they were needed to root out the remnants of the old communist regime.

Here’s why their relationship came to this point.

Poland calls it “judicial independence”, but the EU is concerned

For Poland, the decision was simply a step towards “judicial independence.”

"The EU Treaty is subordinate to the constitution in the Polish legal system ... and, like any part of the Polish legal system, it must comply with the constitution,” Judge Bartlomiej Sochanski said.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, welcomed the decision, saying that European regulations that are in force in Poland must comply with the Constitution instead.

"This also applies to the judiciary and the European Union has nothing to say here," Kaczynski told reporters.

But it’s not how the European Union sees the decision. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply concerned” by the ruling, promising the Commission would analyse it swiftly before announcing the next steps.

"All rulings by the European Court of Justice are binding on all Member States' authorities, including national courts," von der Leyen said in a statement.

“This is what all EU Member States have signed up to as members of the European Union. We will use all the powers that we have under the Treaties to ensure this.”

The EU had previously warned Poland that the court case could have some repercussions.

What’s at stake now is the distribution of Poland’s pandemic recovery funds that the ruling Law and Justice (PIS) party is accusing the bloc of using as “blackmail.”

The EU is now delaying the approval of 23 billion euros ($26bn) in EU grants and 34 billion euros ($39bn) in cheap loans that were spared to help the county to recover from Covid-19’s economic impacts.