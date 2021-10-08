“When the attack on Panjshir was launched, I was in Kabul. I tried to join the movement, but all the roads were blocked, and I couldn’t go,” Haji Alam (name changed to protect his identity) 58, told TRT World over the phone.

On August 15, the fall of Kabul took everyone by surprise. As Taliban fighters approached the gates of the capital, most thought the Taliban would be kept at bay until a power-sharing deal was brokered. But when President Ashraf Ghani fled, it gave a green signal for the Taliban to take control.

After Kabul, the Taliban marched its troops to attack Panjshir, capturing the surrounding areas and bringing it under a complete blockade. Mobile networks and electricity were down until recently, and food prices have soared.

Panjshir, after almost two decades of quietude, was again one of the last pockets of resistance to the Taliban's complete seizure of Afghanistan. Many people who led a comfortable life since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 were now forced to leave their homes.

The mountainous valley was the stronghold of the Northern Alliance, which successfully resisted the Taliban’s territorial control before the US invasion in 2001. Northern Alliance commanders possessed an ample supply of soldiers that could be mobilised and deployed at any time.

After the US invasion, around 62,326 combatants participated in Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), submitted their heavy weaponry, and joined a reintegration program that provided basic education and vocational training.

But over the past two decades, in a series of assassinations, most of the commanders were killed. Those alive chose to live in their comfortable villas in Turkey and Dubai. This left many foot soldiers without strong leadership with military skills.

On September 6, the Taliban captured Bazarak, the provincial capital of Panjshir, and soon announced total victory. However, the National Resistance Front (NRF) fighters regularly posted videos and pictures of their units in different valleys in Panjshir, professing to resist until a government accepted by all was established.

While resistance continues, some foot soldiers who participated in DDR find it hard to grapple with the new reality of Panjshir under Taliban control.

From sharpshooter to mine owner

Shortly after the US invasion, most of the former fighters went back to the mountains not because they had an affinity for hardship, but because they had no skills and sufficient education to find a job.

Alam is one of the many fighters who fought against the Soviet Union and the Taliban in the mid-1990s. At a young age, he had to drop out of school and take up arms to fight.

In early 2019 on a trip to Panjshir, I met him. The dust of laborious mining work was visible in his sunken cheeks, and as we made our way to the mining site, Alam pointed to caves at the sides of the mountain, which sheltered the village people from the Red Army’s aerial bombardments.

He had marked places with names of his comrades whom he had lost through the course of the war. Every time he treks up to the mining site and back to his home, he is reminded of the painful incidents of hunger, aerial bombardment and losing friends.

Alam used to spend most of his life running from mountain to mountain in offensive and defensive moves; now, he has chosen to stay in a single location for a different purpose, to provide a meaningful living for his family.

After voluntarily laying down his arms, he began digging to mine the mountains familiar to him and soon realised that excavating a mountain is an expensive business. He started collecting shares from villagers, hired labourers and bought a diesel-fired drilling machine and dynamite.

“I have been here for the past 15 years. I feel it’s much better than being in the battleground; I can earn a living and can send my children to school. Though it is hard, nothing comes without striving,” he said.

When I met him, he was very optimistic about the possibility of a peaceful Afghanistan, where everyone would enjoy equal rights.

Over the phone, he tells me, “I am no more the fighting man I used to be, but I also want my daughters to study. The work I am doing is for their future. How would I answer on the day of judgement if I deprived my daughters of education and learning? I can’t think of not giving my children an equal chance to be active citizens in Afghanistan.”

Alam collected 48 shares to pay for the expenses which he incurred while excavating for emeralds. One share costs almost $55 per month, and drilling activities cost almost $250 a month.