Kenya said it rejected the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ), ahead of a ruling next week on its long-running maritime border dispute with Somalia.

The Horn of Africa neighbours have been feuding for years over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations that is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.

"In addition to withdrawing its participation from the current case, Kenya... also joined many other members of the United Nations in withdrawing its recognition of the court's compulsory jurisdiction," the foreign ministry said.

Kenya announced in March it would boycott ICJ hearings in the case after The Hague-based tribunal refused to allow further delays. The final ruling is due to be delivered on Tuesday.

"The delivery of the judgement will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from," the foreign ministry said, accusing the court of "obvious and inherent bias" in resolving the dispute.

"As a sovereign nation, Kenya shall no longer be subjected to an international court or tribunal without its express consent."

READ MORE:Is Kenya waging war on Somalia’s economic lifeline?

Failed talks

Somalia, which lies northeast of Kenya, wants to extend its maritime frontier with Kenya along the line of the land border, in a south-easterly direction.

Kenya wants the border to head out to sea in a straight line east - a delineation that would give it a bigger share of the ocean. The disputed triangle of water stretches over an area of more than 100,000 square kilometres (40,000 square miles).

Nairobi maintains it has had sovereignty over the contested zone since 1979.

The two countries agreed in 2009 to settle their dispute through bilateral negotiations.

Two meetings were held in 2014, but little progress was made. A third round that same year fell through when the Kenyan delegation failed to show up without informing their counterparts, later citing security concerns.