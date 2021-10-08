When Zakaria El-Shekhreet graduated in literature and translation in Gaza, he knew freelancing for international clients would be one of his best options to find work in the besieged enclave.

At 27, Zakaria has lived most of his life under crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockades that began in 2007, severely restricting the movement of Palestinians in and out of Gaza. While literacy levels in the Strip are some of the highest in the region, youth unemployment stood at nearly 70 percent even before the pandemic hit.

Like any other freelancer, he worked hard to build a portfolio and a pool of contacts as a translator and copywriter. Four years later, he’s helping others set up their online business as a mentor at the local tech hub, where startups and coders also meet to share ideas and new projects. He’s helped dozens of budding freelancers with advice on marketing, project management, and workarounds to overcome challenges ranging from electricity outages to isolation, which extends to the digital sphere.

“The biggest challenge for freelancers in Gaza is receiving payments from clients,” Zakaria tells TRT World.

“A freelance platform could take 20 percent of your fee. Then you have the bank fee, and you might end up receiving only half of the amount you originally agreed for your project,” he explains.

“We can receive payments via [wire transfer services] sometimes, but not all of us are able to get large amounts of money and the payment could have to be split into two or three transfers, each time paying fees.”

In light of PayPal's exclusionary approach, Palestinians and international human rights groups have renewed a call this week for the global payments giant to stop its “digital discrimination” that excludes Palestinians in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza from using its service, while making it available to Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

PayPal operates in more than 200 countries worldwide, including war-torn Yemen. But the company has so far refused to allow Palestinians to sign up with addresses in the West Bank or Gaza, while making the service available to customers with Israeli bank accounts, including those based in West Bank settlements – which are illegal under international law and seen by the international community as a major obstacle to a two-state solution.

The campaign, first launched in 2016 with the hashtag #PayPal4Palestine, has been supported by dozens of human rights, business and tech groups, who say that making the service available to Palestinians would significantly improve opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and freelancers in the occupied territories.

“There’s no reason [for PayPal] to not work in Palestine unless there is some kind of political decision,” Nadim Nashif, the director of 7amleh, the organization leading the campaign, told TRT World.

“In terms of readiness, there was a process of preparing the system,” Nashif, whose organization focuses on digital rights, added. “And in terms of political and economic and stability [PayPal works in] countries that are much, much less stable than the Palestinian reality. It is clear that this is digital discrimination”.

PayPal had not responded to TRT’s request for comment by the time of publication, or to a letter sent by the campaign’s signatories, which include the Palestinian legal studies group Al Haq and US-based Jewish Voice for Peace.

In the past, PayPal has argued that the West Bank and Gaza fail to meet the service's regulatory requirements.

“The Palestinian Monetary Authority has been working with the US Treasury for a few years now to lift the Palestinian banking system to international standards,” Nashif explained, adding that the Palestinian Authority has also been implementing a national plan to improve its regulatory position and promote the use of electronic payment methods. “In the opinion of many economists who are following this closely, the system is ready.”

Missed opportunities

While some other payment portals have been available, Palestinians say that entrepreneurs, NGOs and freelancers face routine difficulties due to being unable to access the platform, which tends to have a monopoly on electronic payments and be among the most trusted for e-commerce.