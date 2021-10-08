To paraphrase a famous quote, madness is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results. This about sums up the insanity of Iraq’s dalliance with the democracy that never was since the US instituted regime change in 2003 at gunpoint.

After the elections this Sunday, Iraqis will have been asked to vote for their future half a dozen times, and the expected results will invariably be the same as they always have been – a further entrenchment of a corrupt political class backed by a coterie of shadowy clergymen, and enforced by the violence of Shia Islamist militias.

Iraqi democracy is a poorly conducted theatre

“Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Abraham Lincoln once said.

Obviously, there is a lot more to it than that, and I am certain political scientists would like nothing more than to chew everyone’s ears off about its deeper meanings and ideological history, but that is well beyond the scope of this article.

The quote is, however, sufficient for expounding the central concept of the democratic ideology that has now become an unassailable sacred cow in modern political discourse, and that is that the people ought to have a say in how they are governed and by whom.

Iraq’s democratic lie falters at the very first hurdle. While there can be no doubt that the Baathist regime that preceded it was harsh, oppressive, dictatorial, and paid no mind to the political opinions of anyone it ruled over, it was not brought down by the Iraqi people.

Instead, it was brought down because an angry, self-righteous, and ignorant white man who just so happened to hold the office of the president of the United States of America decided that he would bring the most powerful army in the world to bear on an already beaten and contained foe and call the wreckage a “democracy”.

The logic for the war was anything but logical. In essence, President George W Bush wanted to blow Iraqis up, devastate their cities, destroy what little infrastructure they had left after years of withering sanctions, and then declare himself their liberator and friend. After all the destruction he and his accomplices had wrought, they thought the Iraqis would be grateful for this ash-covered, blood-soaked gift they called “democracy”.

The Americans and their British allies, suffering from delusions of grandeur, thought that the Iraqi people would welcome the formerly exiled and newly enthroned opposition – composed of a mixture of Shia Islamists, fringe Sunni groups, and separatist Kurds – and simply set about voting for these parties who, for all the Baathists faults, were viewed as being destructive to Iraq’s interests because they served masters either in Washington or Tehran.

People did vote, but their vote mattered little and the facade quickly fell away. How else can you describe a “democratic” system whereby the constitution is designed to pit Iraqis against one another? The prime minister must be a Shia Arab. The president must be a Kurd. The parliamentary speaker must be a Sunni Arab.