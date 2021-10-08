Iraqis are going to the polls for early parliamentary elections two years after a wave of anti-government protests swept the war-scarred country but analysts say the vote is unlikely to deliver major change.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi's political future hangs in the balance, with few observers willing to predict who will come out on top after the lengthy backroom haggling that usually follows Iraqi elections.

A new single-member constituency system for electing Iraq's 329 lawmakers is supposed to boost independents versus the traditional political blocs that are largely centred on religious, ethnic and clan affiliations.

The election is being held a year early in a rare concession to the youth-led protest movement that broke out in 2019 against a political class widely blamed for graft, unemployment and crumbling public services.

Hundreds died during the protests, and dozens more anti-government activists have been killed, kidnapped or intimidated in recent months, with accusations pro-Iran armed groups have been behind the violence.

Many activists have urged a boycott of the polls and record abstention rates are predicted among Iraq's 25 million eligible voters, while experts predict the main parties are likely to maintain their grip on power.

The early vote is "unlikely to serve as an agent of change", said Ramzy Mardini of the University of Chicago's Pearson Institute.

"The election is meant to be a signal of reform, but ironically those advocating for reform are choosing to not participate... as a protest against the status quo."

Security fears

Iraq is mired in corruption and an economic crisis, with nearly a third of its people live in poverty despite the country's oil wealth.

The risk of violence is rising amid a proliferation of armed factions and an extremist resurgence, even as the country tries to emerge from almost two decades of conflict.

With the main political blocs linked to armed groups, many Iraqis are worried about security in the wake of the result.

A dozen Western governments including the US and the UK on Wednesday called on "all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process".

The United Nations and the European Union have deployed vote monitors and observers.

Iraq's political scene remains deeply polarised over sensitive issues including the presence of US troops and the influence of neighbouring Iran.

Sectarian lines

But even in the fragmented Parliament, where alliances are stitched up and then undone, political blocs will have to overcome their differences when it's time to name a prime minister – a position usually reserved for a Shia Muslim.