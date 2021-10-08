Morocco's King Mohammed VI has named a new government led by Aziz Akhannouch, a billionaire tycoon close to the palace who will face pressing economic problems exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-member cabinet, formed after Akhannouch's National Rally of Independents (RNI) trounced incumbent conservatives in elections last month, includes seven women, up from four in the previous administration.

It is largely made up of technocrats, with veteran diplomat Nasser Bourita keeping his role as foreign minister, in a context of regional tensions, especially with neighbouring Algeria.

The monarch "led a ceremony... at the royal palace in Fez, appointing the members of the new government," the official MAP news agency said in a statement.

The list of ministers included members of the liberal RNI and the election runner-up the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), both considered close to the palace, and the centre-right Istiqlal party, which fought colonial rule.

Bourita and interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit are independents.

The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats in the September 8 polls, sweeping away the Justice and Development Party (PJD) which had headed the governing coalition for a decade but took just 13 seats.

Businessman Akhannouch – worth $2 billion according to Forbes – has led the RNI since 2016.

His party is considered close to the palace and has been part of all coalition governments for the past 23 years, except during a brief period between 2012 and 2013.

READ MORE: Morocco's king appoints RNI's Akhannouch as head of government

PJD out of favour