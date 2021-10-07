Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of former aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress.

The substance of the letter was described on Thursday by a person who has seen it and who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Trump said in a statement last month that he would “fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country.”

The move sets the stage for a likely clash with House Democrats who are investigating the roles of Trump and his allies in the run-up to the riot, when thousands of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee is rapidly issuing subpoenas to individuals who are either connected to Trump or helped plan the massive rally on the morning of January 6 at which he told his supporters to “fight like hell."

The committee, which was formed over the summer, last month issued subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff; Dan Scavino, the former deputy chief of staff for communications; Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official; and Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

It was not immediately clear how those witnesses would respond to Trump’s decision to invoke executive privilege or what consequences they might face if they refuse to cooperate.

Patel said in a statement that he will “continue to tell the American people the truth about January 6.” It did not say whether he would comply.

Committee members have said they plan to try and move swiftly to obtain testimony and documents should any witnesses refuse to cooperate. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted that if the Trump associates do not comply, “they can be subject to criminal contempt.”

Charging the Trump associates with contempt could still be a lengthy process, including votes of the full House and potential court proceedings.

READ MORE:Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected criminal indictment