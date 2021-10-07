Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe, where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Germany begins operating.

“There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”

Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped on Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European spot buyers via its domestic market in addition to through existing long-term contracts.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that getting Nord Stream 2 launched would quickly stabilise European energy markets, a statement seen by some in Europe as an attempt to prod regulators into moving fast to certify the new pipeline.

Asked about Novak's comment, Peskov replied that Russia could boost supplies along existing routes.

The 27-country European Union imports about 90 percent of its natural gas needs. Prices are lower in the United States, which produces its gas.

Sharp price fluctuations