Rachele Mussolini from Italy’s far-right Brothers of Italy party (Fratelli d'Italia) overtook the polls for Rome’s city council on October 6, as the most popular candidate with over 8,200 preference votes.

Her popularity has risen considerably since the vote in 2016, when she received 657 votes.

Brothers of Italy has been associated with postwar neofascism in Italy. However, according to Italian newspaper La Republica, Rachele Mussolini sees no relation between her surname and her popularity.

In her own words, Rachele Mussolini told La Republica that "The person prevails over their surname, however burdensome it is."

The councilwoman also claimed that her father Romano, the fourth child of Benito Mussolini, had raised her to be tolerant, adding that she had “many left-wing friends.”

While stating that her family carries their surname with dignity, Rachele Mussolini simultaneously tried to dissociate the perception that her surname and the history of her family were behind her popularity in the polls.

She will be serving as councilor in the city council of Rome for a second term.