In a new study, Indian experts warn that the country's great strides to combat illiteracy are at risk following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The global pandemic has also exposed the vulnerability of India's education programs to extraordinary situations like Covid-19, with the authors saying that the last two years should be a 'wake-up call' as a whole generation is on the brink of remaining illiterate.

With India slowly emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns against this backdrop, the country is also slowly waking up to the pandemic's fallout on children's literacy when schools closed.

Despite a tepid return to a new normality, the country has not avoided the possible long-term effects of the pandemic, particularly on education.

The study shows that India's 10-year progress in education is under threat as it reveals what the study calls "the catastrophic consequences" of extended school closure in the last year and a half.

In recent decades India has become a success story with the Delhi government's achievements on the significant increase in its citizens' access to schooling and initiated programs for enrollment rates, especially in primary education.

The 2011 figures reported that the national literacy rate stood at 74 per cent, a 14% increase compared to 2001 rates. The figures were higher among middle and secondary classes of students and children between 7-10 years old who gained literacy and primary education accession over the years.

Additionally, the gap between male and female literacy had narrowed, a sign of the Indian Government's success in the education policy.

Furthermore, the Indian state of Kerala has become the first in the country to reach the highest literacy rate with 94 percent.

However, due to the pandemic, the most recent study paints a bleak picture suggesting that the country's achievement could be rolled back.