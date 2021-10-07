The United States has been discreetly demanding Israel to hold back its settler project by slowing down constructions in the Israeli occupied West Bank, a new report said on Wednesday.

Israeli and the US officials told Axios that the pressure came ahead of a key decision on a settlement building in the West Bank, although both parties are not willing the matter to become a source of tension.

US President Joe Biden considers the presence of Jewish settlements as a threat to the two-state solution, but Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is under political pressure from his own party.

The Yamina party that he leads is a religious ultra-nationalist one that supports the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The settlements are deemed illegal by international law and most of the international community sees them in the same light.

When Bennet met Biden at the White House in late August, the US president reportedly told his Israeli counterpart that he expects Israel to show restraint on the new settlement constructions.