On June 26 this year, an Israeli civilian was filmed firing at Palestinians in the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank. According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Thursday, the Israeli army then failed to report the incident despite having identified the individual as a settler on the same day, as well as another incident where a soldier fired at Palestinian civilians.

The army’s lack of action was revealed when Haaretz sent an inquiry about the proceedings in relation to the shooter. While the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the army reported the incident to the Israeli Police, the police said they had not received any complaint or report regarding the incident.

The IDF spokesperson later said no complaint or report was filed against the shooter.

"An IDF soldier picked up a settler in an army vehicle and asked him for directions. When they arrived at the site, stones were thrown at the vehicle. In response, the settler took the soldier’s gun and fired into the air,” a military spokesman said.

The spokesperson said the soldier was immediately summoned for questioning and the settler’s identity is known.

Palestinian eyewitnesses however had another version of how the incident unfolded. They said the soldier handed his gun over to the settler.