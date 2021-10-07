The UK is a racist country. Always has been, always will be. It is a country that has consistently failed to get the point. The biggest point it has failed to see is that rich, white English people are not superior to all other human beings on the planet.

Whilst the arrogance arising from this wilful and hypnotic obfuscation once fuelled a brutal, world-dominating empire, today it results in a country that is unable to understand what is happening within its territory. As a result, its social and political fabric is being shredded by confusion, ignorance and myopia.

From the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people from black and minority ethnic (BAME) groups in the UK dying from coronavirus has been higher than the rate of white people.

Many media reports presented this information to a baffled public, and no doctor, scientist, journalist or government official has been able to explain why this is the case.

It is primarily thought to be because black and South Asian people are more likely to have health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, which increase one's risk of death if Covid-19 is caught. This is a crucial point, and we will return to it later.

Then other possible causes were raised, including higher levels of overcrowded housing, poverty and a higher proportion of BAME people working as key workers in high-risk, people-facing roles.

Eventually, several reviews and reports came out recognising the role of structural racism – all ignored by the government.

Public Health England also conducted a report. However, before publishing it, the government censored the most crucial part: its recommendations on reducing the health inequalities between BAME and white people. As a result, unsurprisingly, high death rates continued in the second wave, particularly amongst people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani origins.

A crucial but ignored factor

Whilst all the above speculations and findings point in the right direction, we still don't have a complete picture.

We can't just focus on poverty and discrimination when we talk about structural racism. We have to look at what has caused these things; we have to look at the social structure of Britain.

In that, we will find something we all too often forget: contemporary Britain has been structured by its brutal colonial past.

Britain's BAME population mostly consists of people who are directly from – or have descended from – citizens of Britain's former colonies. After having their native lands pillaged, many escaped the bleak poverty imposed on them by their former colonisers to be used by them again as cheap labour to rebuild Britain's economy after World War Two, often living in impoverished ghettos created by racist social housing policies - areas where, if not now gentrified, their children and grandchildren still live in appalling conditions.