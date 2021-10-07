General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra HAS told investors that the automaker plans to double revenue by 2030, expanding profits from combustion vehicles as it rolls out new electric vehicles and new digitally-powered services in a bid to catch up with Tesla Inc.

If GM succeeds, its annual revenue by 2030 would be about $244 billion, and the automaker would be the leader in electric vehicle sales in the United States. At GM's current pre-tax profit margin of 12 percent, that would imply annual pre-tax profits of as much as $29 billion. Sources told Reuters previously that GM would report impressive revenue growth and margin expansion.

Barra's ambitious financial targets for 2030 are the latest push in her campaign to convince investors that General Motors, not Tesla, can be the leader in both technology development and profitability as the auto industry navigates the most profound technology revolution since the mass-produced Ford Model T.

Barra and other GM executives began a two-day series of presentations to investors at the automaker's Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, making a case that GM can transform itself "from automaker to platform innovator" - a reference to Silicon Valley digital platform companies such as Apple Inc that have far higher stock valuations that GM and other incumbent auto manufacturers.

Barra, who took the helm in 2014, has lifted the company's share price from a narrow band around its 2010 initial public offering price of $33 to almost double that at one point. The shares were trading at around $54 on Wednesday.

But with a market capitalization of about $78 billion, GM remains far behind Tesla's $773 billion market cap, reflecting investor skepticism that GM can match Tesla's battery and software prowess.

Barra and GM President Mark Reuss outlined a plan for a transition to an all-electric fleet by 2035 that starts gradually, then would accelerate between 2030 and 2035. By 2030, more than half of GM's factories in China and North America will be "capable of EV production."

Agile factories

GM has said it aspires to produce nothing but electric vehicles by 2035. Reuss said ramping up capacity to meet that 2035 target will depend on the "agility" of the company's factories, which will be able to build both combustion and electric vehicles.

GM's current workforce and factories are assets, not liabilities, Barra and Reuss said. Electric vehicle startups are building new factories at great expense. GM has plants and people it can repurpose quickly and at lower cost, Barra said.

"We want to take the entire workforce along with us,” Barra said.

Among the new vehicles, GM said Wednesday will be an electric version of the company's best-selling North American model, the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Barra will reveal the electric Silverado at the CES technology show on Jan. 5, GM said. Suppliers have said that vehicle will be launched in late 2022.

“No one will be able to touch us in the electric truck space,” Reuss said.